Maruti Suzuki Dzire v/s Honda Amaze: Which is better?
Auto

Maruti Suzuki Dzire v/s Honda Amaze: Which is better?

Written by
Somnath Chatterjee
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 11:56 am
Maruti Suzuki Dzire v/s Honda Amaze: Which is better?

A sub-4 meter sedan makes for an interesting value proposition since it is much more affordable than a premium hatchback or a sub-4 meter SUV. In that segment, the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are some of the most popular options with both offering good space, features, performance, and high fuel efficiency. But which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

In this article
Exteriors

They have a proper three-box shape

Both the cars come across as well proportioned and have a proper three-box shape with a decent boot section. While they share the same length, the Dzire is wider, taller, and looks more aggressive with added presence. In comparison, the design of the Amaze is a bit more restrained. Both the Dzire and Amaze also feature 15-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

Dzire is more premium while the Amaze looks sportier

Inside, the Dzire has a premium cabin with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and dual-tone upholstery. The dashboard is neatly stacked with good quality buttons and wood finish. The Amaze gets glossy black panels and looks sportier. However, the center console feels cluttered. In terms of features, both the cars offer a touchscreen system, climate control, rear-view camera, as well as rear AC vents.

Space

As sub-4 meter sedans, the cars are spacious and practical

Despite being sub-4 meter sedans, both the cars are surprisingly spacious and practical. The Amaze holds a slight advantage over the Dzire with its longer wheelbase and offers more legroom room at the back. It has more boot capacity as well. Hence, for being chauffeur driven, we recommend the Amaze. That said, the differences are minor with the Dzire also offering good space.

Performance

The Amaze is available with more engine and gearbox options

The Amaze offers you more choice with petrol and diesel powertrains, while the Dzire is limited to a petrol unit only. Aside from the standard manual gearbox, the Amaze has a CVT automatic option whereas the Dzire gets an AMT gearbox. The Amaze also has a smoother driving experience in comparison to the Dzire, which feels a bit more sprightly.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In terms of pricing, the Dzire (Rs. 5.9-9.02 lakh) is clearly a lot cheaper than the Amaze (Rs. 6.2-9.9 lakh). Overall, the Amaze makes more sense if you want a spacious compact sedan with a diesel engine option and an automatic gearbox. In contrast, the Dzire is for those who seek a more premium experience along with lower running costs.

