Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza v/s Tata Nexon: Which is better?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 11:32 am

Subcompact SUVs have captured the imagination of the Indian car buyer in a big way since they are a perfect combination of space, features and efficiency. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon are two strong contenders if you are looking for a powerful subcompact SUV fitted with a manual gearbox. So, which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors

Nexon looks aggressive while the Vitara Brezza is more conservative

Although both the models have nearly the same length, the Nexon is wider than the Vitara Brezza and has a higher ground clearance. The SUVs also differ in their design language with the Nexon being a lot more aggressive in its styling, while the Vitara Brezza has a more conservative design with a boxier silhouette. That said, both of them offer 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors

Nexon is more premium while Vitara Brezza has more space

Inside, the Nexon impresses with its flat-bottom steering wheel, glossy panels, and the futuristic looking digital instrument cluster. It certainly looks more premium than the prosaic interiors of Maruti Suzuki's offering. In comparison, the Vitara Brezza puts its focus on space and practicality as it is more spacious than the Nexon with a wider rear seat. Though, the Nexon offers more boot capacity.

Features

From cruise control to electric sunroof

Both the SUVs are well equipped with features like automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment console, cruise control, and a rear-view camera. However, the Nexon has an upper hand with additions such as an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, tire pressure monitoring system, and connected car technology. Safety is also well looked at with both the contenders having dual airbags as standard equipment.

Performance

The Nexon gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine

The Vitara Brezza has a 1.5-liter petrol engine which develops 105hp/138Nm, while the Nexon gets a more powerful 1.2-liter turbo petrol unit which develops 110hp/170Nm. The former comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the latter has a 6-speed manual transmission. In terms of driving experience, the Nexon feels quicker with its stronger mid-range while the Vitara Brezza's power delivery is more linear.

Mileage

Vitara Brezza delivers better real-world fuel efficiency

As far as mileage is concerned, the lighter Vitara Brezza will appeal to your wallet with a real-world fuel consumption figure of 13km/l. The Nexon is slightly less efficient at 10-12 km/l. Both the SUVs offer good high speed stability along with firm handling. That said, the Nexon has more steering feedback, while the Vitara Brezza's steering feels a bit too light.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Tata Nexon (Rs. 7.19-10.72 lakh) is more expensive than the Vitara Brezza (Rs. 7.5- 9.99 lakh) when it comes to the top-end petrol manual variant. We think the Nexon is a better buy thanks to its design, more premium interiors, extra features, and the sportier driving experience. The Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, makes sense if you want more efficiency and space.