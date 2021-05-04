Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 10:58 am

In India, the Mercedes-Benz name is synonymous with the E-Class luxury sedan. It is by far the best selling car in its segment.

Hence, to maintain the sales momentum, the German automaker has introduced a new E-Class Long Wheel Base (LWB) model in India. It comes with new styling, added features, and offers more cabin space thanks to a longer wheelbase.

Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has a sportier look with numerous styling changes

Thanks to its sheer length, the E-Class always had plenty of presence but now Mercedes-Benz has added a touch of youthfulness with this LWB version.

Up front, you get numerous styling changes including a new trapezoidal grille along with redesigned headlamps.

The new top-end AMG Line trim we tested adds in 18-inch alloy wheels, sportier bumpers, and a diamond grille.

Interiors

The sedan gets a new steering wheel with touch controls

In comparison to the exterior styling, the interiors of the E-Class LWB are arguably even more impressive with a brilliant combination of technology and luxury.

The sense of quality is second to none while new to this version is a redesigned steering wheel and a unique blue and white color scheme.

The multifunctional steering wheel also features touch sensitive controls.

Features

From electrically reclining rear seats to a hi-end audio system

The 2021 E-Class LWB offers a raft of new-age features, including dual 12.3-inch displays, the latest MBUX infotainment system, and 'Mercedes me' connected car technology with Alexa and Google Home integration.

The premium sedan also has reclining rear seats, a removable tablet for rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, power close function for the doors, and a hi-end 590W Burmester surround sound system.

Performance

The car is available with a choice of three engines

Alongside the 4-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, the new E-Class LWB is also available with a 6-cylinder diesel motor that generates 286hp/600Nm. Standard is a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

We tested the flagship E 350d AMG Line variant with the 6-cylinder engine. It has a smooth power delivery and feels effortless to drive. There is ample torque on offer while the engine is very refined.

Ride quality

Air suspension makes for an absorbent ride

The E-Class LWB comes with air suspension as well as various modes to alter the ride and the overall driving dynamics.

In the Comfort mode, the car offers an absorbent ride that filters out road imperfections with ease. The Sport mode stiffens up the vehicle with better body control.

The sedan also cleared speed breakers with ease despite the long wheelbase.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The 2021 E-Class LWB starts at Rs. 63.6 lakh for the base E 200 Expression model and goes up to Rs. 80.9 lakh for the range-topping E 350d AMG Line variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

It is more expensive than its rivals but fully justifies the price-tag with its luxury, space, comfort, technology, and driving pleasure. It surely is the best in the class.