2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 02:31 pm
Mercedes-Benz has launched its 2021 GLA SUV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in four variants: 200 Progressive Line, 220d Progressive Line, 220d 4MATIC AMG Line, and AMG GLA 35 4MATIC. The car has a sporty look, an upmarket cabin with several new-age features, and is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

The AMG GLA 35 has a Panamericana grille with slats

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA looks larger than its predecessor and has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide grille with chrome studs, wrap-around taillights, black cladding, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The top-of-the-line AMG GLA 35 variant is differentiated by a Panamericana grille with vertical slats, larger wheels, twin tailpipes, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 'GLA 35' as well as 'AMG' badging on the rear.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA has a spacious cabin with a large sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, a wireless charger, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The MBUX system also supports 'Hey Mercedes' voice commands.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is available with a 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that makes 163hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm. The AMG GLA 35 draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit that churns out 306hp/400Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 7-speed DCT or 8-speed DCT gearbox, along with a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive system.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive Line model costs Rs. 42.1 lakh, while the 220d Progressive Line trim is priced at Rs. 43.7 lakh. The 220d 4MATIC AMG Line and AMG GLA 35 4MATIC are priced at Rs. 46.7 lakh and Rs. 57.3 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, these are introductory prices and will be increased by Rs. 1.5 lakh from July 1.

