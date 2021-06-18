Mercedes-Benz S-Class limited to 150 units in India; 50% booked

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was launched in India yesterday, is offered in a single 'Launch Edition' trim. It is limited to just 150 units and around 50% of them have already been booked. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks elegant and has a luxurious cabin with several features. It is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The sedan is offered in five shades

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition has a muscular hood, a chromed grille with slats, chrome-finished front splitter, chromed exhaust tips, 'Digital Light' LED headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, pop-out door handles, and 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. The sedan is available in five color options: Designo Diamond White, Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Rubellite Red, and Anthracite Blue.

Information

It is available with two engine choices

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 367hp/500Nm and a 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder, diesel mill that makes 330hp/700Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 9G-TRONIC gearbox with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a 12.8-inch infotainment panel

The S-Class has a premium cabin with black poplar wood trim, AMG floor mats, stainless steel AMG pedals, 64-color ambient lighting, Burmester sound system, massaging front seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL ensure safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition is brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and costs Rs. 2.17 crore for the S400d 4MATIC model and Rs. 2.19 crore for the S450 4MATIC variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).