Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:59 pm
Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India by June-end
Mercedes-Benz S-Class to debut in India this month

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will launch its new-generation S-Class sedan in India by June-end. The car will initially be up for grabs in a special 'Launch Edition,' which will be available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. It will have an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with lots of tech features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will be sold in five colors

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a chromed grille with slats, a wide air dam, 'Digital Light' LED headlamps, and wrap-around taillights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, pop-out door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The car will be available in five shades: Designo Diamond White, Rubellite Red, Onyx Black, Anthracite Blue, and Emerald Green.

Information

There will be two engines on offer

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will have an OM656 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 326hp/700Nm and an in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol mill that puts out 362hp/500Nm. The motors will be linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

It will offer a Burmester sound system and massaging seats

Mercedes-Benz S-Class will have a luxurious cabin with Macchiato Beige/Sienna brown leather upholstery, a Burmester 4D sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, massaging front seats, and a tablet controller for in-car functions. It will pack a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch OLED MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for OTA updates. Rear-seat airbags and active driver assistance systems will also be available.

Information

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition: Pricing

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 1.41 crore (ex-showroom). It will take on the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8.

