2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched in India at Rs. 2.17 crore

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class goes official in India in a single 'Launch Edition' trim

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched its new-generation S-Class sedan in India. It is offered in a 'Launch Edition' and carries a starting price-figure of Rs. 2.17 crore. As for the highlights, the car has an elegant look and an upmarket cabin with lots of new-age features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has 'Digital Light' LED headlights

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille with slats, 'Digital Light' LED headlights and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, pop-out door handles, and multi-spoke 20-inch wheels. The car is up for grabs in five shades: Designo Diamond White, Rubellite Red, Anthracite Blue, Emerald Green, and Onyx Black.

There are two engines on offer

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 367hp/500Nm and a 3.0-liter, in-line 6-cylinder, diesel mill that generates 330hp/700Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 9G-TRONIC gearbox with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 12.8-inch infotainment console

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a luxurious cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, Sienna Brown/Macchiato Beige leather upholstery, a Burmester 4D sound system, massaging front seats, and a tablet for controlling in-car functions. The car packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch OLED MBUX touchscreen infotainment console with support for OTA updates. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Pricing

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and carries a price-tag of Rs. 2.17 crore for the S400d 4MATIC model and Rs. 2.19 crore for the S450 4MATIC variant (all prices, ex-showroom).