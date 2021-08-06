2021 MG Hector CVT review: Should you buy it?

The 2021 MG Hector CVT starts at Rs. 16.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hector has been a runaway success ever since its launch in India and recently, MG Motor added to its desirability by launching an updated version. Along with extensive cosmetic tweaks and new features, the 2021 Hector also receives a CVT gearbox with its petrol powertrain. The new transmission is offered alongside the existing DCT gearbox and gives buyers more choice. Here's our review.

The SUV gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Hector has been subtly updated with some design tweaks including a revised grille at the front along with a tweaked bumper. However, the biggest change is the addition of 18-inch alloy wheels. There are also new scuff plates at the front as well as rear. The Hector is also larger than its rivals and has a good road presence.

New dual-tone interior color scheme makes the cabin look premium

Step inside and you would be impressed by the new dual-tone interior color scheme which makes the cabin look more premium. The interior quality is also quite good while the overall design is simple with a clutter free layout. The large, portrait-oriented touchscreen contains all the functions of the car and removes the need for physical buttons. The space on offer is also excellent.

From connected car technology to a panoramic sunroof

MG Motor has loaded the updated Hector will more features. The long equipment list now includes ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and new 'Hinglish' commands for the iSMART connected car technology. In addition, there is a 10.4-inch touchscreen console, automatic climate control, powered front seats, a 360-degree-view camera, a panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs and ambient lighting, among others.

New CVT gearbox enhances the driving experience

The facelifted Hector gets an 8-speed CVT automatic gearbox which comes paired to the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine developing 143hp/250Nm. First impressions are positive with the gearbox being responsive to part throttle inputs and it is also smooth at low speeds. The engine comes across as refined and the power delivery is quite linear. The gearbox also helps overtaking with minimal fuss.

There is an Eco mode for better efficiency

The 2021 Hector continues to be a comfortable SUV to be in thanks to its pliant suspension. It also absorbs road imperfections quite well. Despite its size, maneuvering the Hector is very easy thanks to its light steering and good visibility. In terms of fuel efficiency, the CVT gearbox benefits from an Eco mode which increases the real-world mileage to around 12km/l.

Prices for the Hector CVT start at Rs. 16.5 lakh for the Smart version while the top-end Sharp retails at Rs. 18.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It has become a much stronger proposition owing to its enhanced feature list and the convenience of the CVT automatic gearbox. Hence, the Hector CVT is a great choice for those looking for a solid petrol automatic SUV.

What works and what doesn't MG Hector CVT Our Rating Pros: Excellent ride quality and handling Premium and spacious cabin Loaded with new-age features CVT gearbox is smooth Cons: Voice commands are hit and miss Rear AC cooling not effective No diesel automatic combination Touchscreen response could have been better