2021 MINI range launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 06:43 pm
MINI 3-Door, Convertible, and John Cooper Works launched in India
MINI 3-Door, Convertible, and John Cooper Works launched in India

BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has launched the 2021 versions of its 3-Door, Convertible, and John Cooper Works (JCW) hatchbacks in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 38 lakh. As for the highlights, the cars have received some nifty styling updates and offer a refreshed cabin with many new features. They draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have a large black grille and LED headlights

MINI Convertible has a retractable roof
MINI John Cooper Works sports a mesh pattern grille
The MINI 3-Door has a curvy hood with an air vent

The 2021 MINI 3-Door and Convertible have a body-colored panel that bisects the grille and a rear spoiler. The JCW model bears a more aggressive design with a blacked-out mesh pattern grille and a revised front bumper with more prominent vents. The cars run on 17-inch alloy wheels (optional 18-inch units available on JCW). For lighting, circular LED headlamps and vertically-positioned taillights are available.

Interiors

The vehicles offer dual airbags and an 8.8-inch touchscreen console

The new MINI hatchbacks have height-adjustable front seats, auto climate control, and ambient lighting. The JCW variant gets JCW Sport seats and steering, a Harman Kardon sound system, and paddle shifters. The trio packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console along with an optional 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster. For safety, dual airbags, traction and stability control, a rear-view camera, ABS, and parking sensors are available.

Performance

They are fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The 2021 MINI 3-Door, Convertible, and JCW are powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. In the 3-Door and Convertible, the mill makes 192hp/280Nm and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, in the JCW, the motor generates a maximum power of 231hp and 320Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Information

How much do these cars cost?

In India, the 2021 MINI 3-Door costs Rs. 38 lakh, while the MINI Convertible is priced at Rs. 44 lakh. The MINI JCW carries a price-tag of Rs. 45.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). All the three cars are imported as completely built units (CBUs).

