2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakh

The MINI Countryman draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that churns out 189hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices on the vehicle include a 7-speed DCT and a 7-speed DCT Sport gearbox. It has a top-speed of 225km/h.
MINI has launched the 2021 Countryman at Rs. 39.50 lakh for the base Cooper S variant and Rs. 43.40 lakh for the premium Cooper S JCW Inspired model (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the car are open across all showrooms in the country.