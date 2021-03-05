Home / News / Auto News / 2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakh
Auto

2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakh

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 11:26 am
2021 MINI Countryman launched in India at Rs. 39.50 lakh

BMW-owned MINI has launched the 2021 edition of its Countryman Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in India. It is offered in two variants: Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports a refreshed look and offers an upmarket cabin with many new features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine.

Here are more details.

In this article
JCW Inspired model sports 18-inch alloy wheels It runs on a turbocharged petrol engine The car offers a high-tech cabin 2021 MINI Countryman: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

JCW Inspired model sports 18-inch alloy wheels

The all-new MINI Countryman features a 5-door body with two vertical black stripes on the bonnet, a blacked-out mesh-pattern grille, silvered skid plates, rounded LED headlamps, and LED taillamps.

On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, and black cladding on the wheel arches.

The JCW Inspired model sports 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a contrasting white roof.

Information

It runs on a turbocharged petrol engine

The MINI Countryman draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that churns out 189hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices on the vehicle include a 7-speed DCT and a 7-speed DCT Sport gearbox. It has a top-speed of 225km/h.

Interiors

The car offers a high-tech cabin

The new MINI Countryman offers a premium cabin with electrically-adjustable front seats, a center armrest, and 2-zone automatic climate control.

The Cooper S variant has a Piano Black surface while the JCW Inspired model features Chester Malt Brown or Chester Satellite Grey upholstery and a Harman Kardon stereo system.

They also pack a 6.5-inch and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, respectively.

Information

2021 MINI Countryman: Pricing and availability

MINI has launched the 2021 Countryman at Rs. 39.50 lakh for the base Cooper S variant and Rs. 43.40 lakh for the premium Cooper S JCW Inspired model (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the car are open across all showrooms in the country.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV crosses six lakh sales milestone
Latest News
Qatar Open: Sania, Klepac lose in semis
Sports
Suniel Shetty accuses production house of fraud over fake poster
Entertainment
SA name Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma as new captains
Sports
Porsche's all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo, with over 450km range, unveiled
Auto
UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview
World
Latest Auto News
Aston Martin's new car marks F1 re-entry after 61 years
Auto
Volvo expands its EV line-up with 2022 C40 Recharge model
Auto
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle launched at Rs. 3.18 lakh
Auto
BS6 CFMoto 300NK launched in India at Rs. 2.29 lakh
Auto
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle to be launched in India soon
Auto
Trending Topics