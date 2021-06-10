Home / News / Auto News / MV Agusta reveals 2021 Brutale 1000 RR naked superbike
MV Agusta reveals 2021 Brutale 1000 RR naked superbike

MV Agusta reveals 2021 Brutale 1000 RR naked superbike
2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR breaks cover

Italian automaker MV Agusta has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Brutale 1000 RR. It is priced starting at €32,300 (roughly Rs. 28.67 lakh). As for the key highlights, the vehicle comes with a sporty styling, new sintered valve guides on the Euro 5-compliant engine, enhanced riding aids, a Brembo braking system, and several carbon fiber body components. Here's our roundup.

Design

The sports bike wears an oval-shaped headlight

The new MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR sits on a CrMo steel tubular trellis frame, and features carbon fiber and thermoplastic material for fairing, a chiseled fuel tank, a split-style seat, and twin exhaust tips on both the sides. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT screen with support for GPS and a built-in Mobistat tracker. The bike weighs 186kg and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR runs on a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, 16-valve, in-line 4-cylinder engine that produces 205hp of power at 13,000rpm and 116.5Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. The mill is also fitted with new sintered valve guides and DLC-coated tappets. The superbike has a top-speed of 300km/h and offers a 6-speed gearbox with electronically assisted bi-directional quickshifter.

For the rider's safety, the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, a new inertial measurement unit, switchable 8-level traction control, and wheelie control. Suspension duties are taken care of by Ohlins 43mm front forks and a progressive Ohlins EC TTX mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR carries a starting price-tag of €32,300 (roughly Rs. 28.67 lakh). The bike is unlikely to arrive in India considering the brand has ceased to operate in the country after failed collaboration with Kinetic Group's MotoRoyale.

