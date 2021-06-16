2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR goes official in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 06:37 pm

MV Agusta reveals its 2021 Brutale RR bike

Italian automaker MV Agusta has revealed the 2021 version of its Brutale RR motorbike for the international markets. Its availability in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the premium motorcycle has an imposing look and is available with several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a 5.5-inch TFT instrument console

The MV Agusta Brutale RR sits on a tubular steel trellis frame with new side plates. It has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and triple exhausts. The bike offers a 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation when paired to a smartphone and packs an oval-shaped headlight flanked by turn indicators. It rides on 17-inch wheels and weighs 175kg.

Information

It is powered by a 140hp, 798cc engine

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, inline 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 140hp at 12,300rpm and a peak torque of 87Nm at 10,250rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and launch control. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by Marzocchi inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information

2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale RR carries a starting price-figure of €17,000 (around Rs. 15.11 lakh). However, there is no official word regarding the bike's debut in India.