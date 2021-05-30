Home / News / Auto News / MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso, with Euro 5 engine, revealed
MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso, with Euro 5 engine, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 12:29 am
Italian automaker MV Agusta has revealed the 2021 version of its F3 800 Rosso bike. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the middleweight supersport two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster as well as many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike sports a triple outlet exhaust

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso has a fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a triple outlet exhaust, a single-sided swingarm, mirror-integrated turn indicators, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with support for the MV Ride App, a single-pod headlight, and designer blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at 173kg.

It is fueled by a 148hp, 798cc engine

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, in-line, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 87Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The vehicle has inverted Marzocchi front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, front lift control, and a lean-sensitive traction control system. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted Marzocchi forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear.

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso is expected to carry a price-tag of around €17,500 (roughly Rs. 15.4 lakh). However, the premium two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India.

MV Agusta to unveil updated F4 bike on June 3

