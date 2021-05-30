MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso, with Euro 5 engine, revealed

Italian automaker MV Agusta has revealed the 2021 version of its F3 800 Rosso bike. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the middleweight supersport two-wheeler has an aggressive design and comes with a 5.5-inch TFT instrument cluster as well as many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike sports a triple outlet exhaust

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso has a fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a triple outlet exhaust, a single-sided swingarm, mirror-integrated turn indicators, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with support for the MV Ride App, a single-pod headlight, and designer blacked-out wheels. It tips the scales at 173kg.

It is fueled by a 148hp, 798cc engine

The 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 798cc, in-line, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 87Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The vehicle has inverted Marzocchi front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, front lift control, and a lean-sensitive traction control system. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted Marzocchi forks on the front side and a Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear.

2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the 2021 MV Agusta F3 800 Rosso is expected to carry a price-tag of around €17,500 (roughly Rs. 15.4 lakh). However, the premium two-wheeler is unlikely to make its way to India.