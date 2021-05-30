MV Agusta to unveil updated F4 bike on June 3

Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta will announce the 2021 iteration of its F4 supersport bike on June 3, an official teaser has suggested. The two-wheeler is expected to retain the design of the old model while boasting of an updated feature list as well as some new riding aids. The MV Agusta F4 will run on a Euro 5-compliant engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will sport a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster

The 2021 MV Agusta F4 will likely be offered in three variants: standard, R, and RR. It will feature a sporty design with a fully faired body, a stepped-up seat, a sloping fuel tank, and a transparent windscreen. It will also house a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

The bike will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant motor

The 2021 MV Agusta F4 is expected to draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc mill. However, the power figures are unknown as of now. For reference, the old model runs on a 998cc, liquid-cooled unit that generates 192.3hp/110.8Nm.

Safety

It will offer cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control system

For the safety of the rider, the 2021 MV Agusta F4 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with a new IMU inertial platform which brings a lean-sensitive traction control system, cornering ABS, and front lift control. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by Ohlins-sourced forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

2021 MV Agusta F4: Expected pricing

The official pricing details of the 2021 MV Agusta F4 will be announced at the June 3 launch event. However, it will carry a premium over the previous model, which was launched in India at Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom) and was discontinued in 2017.