2021 QJ SRK 600 motorbike launched in China: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 01:43 pm

QJ Motor has launched its 2021 SRK 600 motorbike in China. It will be re-badged and sold as Benelli TNT 600 in the international markets and should make its way to India later this year.

As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a sporty design and comes with a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 600cc, inline 4-cylinder engine.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike has golden front forks and an oval headlamp

The 2021 QJ SRK 600 sits on a trellis frame and has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and an oval headlight flanked by sleek turn indicators.

The bike packs a color TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB port, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

It runs on a 82hp, 600cc engine

The 2021 QJ SRK 600 is powered by a 600cc, inline 4-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 81.5hp and a peak torque of 55Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety

Brembo brakes ensure the rider's safety

In terms of safety provisions, the 2021 QJ SRK 600 is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by KYB USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 QJ SRK 600: Pricing and availability

In China, the 2021 QJ SRK 600 carries a price-tag of CNY 49,999 (approximately Rs. 5.7 lakh). It is likely to arrive in India later this year as Benelli TNT 600 and will take on rivals like the Kawasaki Z650 and Triumph Trident 660.