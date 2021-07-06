2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV launched at Rs. 64.12 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 01:53 pm

2021 Range Rover Evoque goes official in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its 2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV in India. It is offered in two trims: S and R-Dynamic SE. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an imposing design and a refreshed cabin with a host of new tech features. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and flush-fitted door handles

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque has a sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, narrow LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights joined by black trim and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties

The Range Rover Evoque is offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 201hp/430Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a 10.0-inch infotainment system and air purifier

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque has a 5-seater cabin with Deep Garnet and Ebony-themed upholstery, a wireless charger with a phone signal booster, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags and a 3D 360-degree-view camera are also available.

Information

Range Rover Evoque: Pricing

In India, the 2021 version of the Range Rover Evoque carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked online and its deliveries have also commenced starting today.