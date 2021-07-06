Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV launched at Rs. 64.12 lakh
2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV launched at Rs. 64.12 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 01:53 pm
2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV launched at Rs. 64.12 lakh
2021 Range Rover Evoque goes official in India

Jaguar Land Rover has launched its 2021 Range Rover Evoque SUV in India. It is offered in two trims: S and R-Dynamic SE. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has an imposing design and a refreshed cabin with a host of new tech features. It is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and flush-fitted door handles

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque has a sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, narrow LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights joined by black trim and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties

The Range Rover Evoque is offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 201hp/430Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle offers a 10.0-inch infotainment system and air purifier

The 2021 Range Rover Evoque has a 5-seater cabin with Deep Garnet and Ebony-themed upholstery, a wireless charger with a phone signal booster, an air purifier with a PM2.5 filter, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags and a 3D 360-degree-view camera are also available.

Range Rover Evoque: Pricing

In India, the 2021 version of the Range Rover Evoque carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked online and its deliveries have also commenced starting today.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 8,362

