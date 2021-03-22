Bookings of 2021 Royal Enfield 650 twins open in India

The 2021 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill should generate 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5,250rpm.
The current-generation Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 begins at Rs. 2.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.91 lakh, while the Continental GT 650 falls in the Rs. 2.85-3.06 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom). The upcoming 2021 models should carry some premium over the existing models.