2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 31

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 05:09 pm

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched on August 31

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India on August 31. The unofficial bookings of the two-wheeler have also commenced at select dealerships on payment of Rs. 10,000-20,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a retro-inspired look and shall offer many features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-and-oil cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will offer Bluetooth connectivity and spoked wheels

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will sit on a twin downtube frame and have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy chromed exhaust, a round headlight, mid-set footpegs, broad rear fenders, and single/dual seats. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

Information

It will be fueled by a 20hp, 349cc engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety

It will have telescopic front forks

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 might be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-tube shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be revealed at the launch event on August 31. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).