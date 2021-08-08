Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 31
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 31

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to debut on August 31
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be launched on August 31

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India on August 31. The unofficial bookings of the two-wheeler have also commenced at select dealerships on payment of Rs. 10,000-20,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a retro-inspired look and shall offer many features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-and-oil cooled engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike will offer Bluetooth connectivity and spoked wheels

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will sit on a twin downtube frame and have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy chromed exhaust, a round headlight, mid-set footpegs, broad rear fenders, and single/dual seats. The bike will pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It will ride on wire-spoked wheels.

Information

It will be fueled by a 20hp, 349cc engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.2hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety

It will have telescopic front forks

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 might be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin-tube shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be revealed at the launch event on August 31. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Trending Topics