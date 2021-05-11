2021 Ruilong JSX900i, with Harley-Davidson Fat Bob-like design, goes official

Chinese automaker Xiang Shuai Heavy Motorcycle has launched the 2021 Ruilong JSX900i model in its home country. The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob-lookalike comes with a TFT instrument console and a full-LED setup for lighting. Under the hood, it draws power from a 900cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a raised transparent windshield

The 2021 Ruilong JSX900i has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a lengthy exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, illuminated switchgear with key-less ignition, a USB charging port, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a 20-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 260kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 60hp, 900cc engine

The 2021 Ruilong JSX900i is powered by a 900cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 60.2hp at 7,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the bike to clock a top-speed of 170km/h.

Safety

The vehicle has disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Ruilong JSX900i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Ruilong JSX900i: Pricing

In China, the 2021 Ruilong JSX900i cruiser motorcycle carries a price-tag of CNY 53,800 (roughly Rs. 6.14 lakh). This premium bike from Xiang Shuai Heavy Motorcycle is unlikely to make its way to India since the brand has no presence here.