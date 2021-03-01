2021 SKODA FABIA hatchback previewed in official images: Details here

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will be based on the MQB A0 platform and shall have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps with V-shaped LEDs.
It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,107mm and a wheelbase of 2,564mm.
Interiors
It will have a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment
The 2021 SKODA FABIA will have a spacious cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, a folding backrest for the front passenger seat, a USB Type-C port in the rear-view mirror, and a power steering wheel.
It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Nine airbags and ISOFIX mounts will ensure the passengers' safety.
Power
The car will come with a choice of three engines
The 2021 SKODA FABIA will come with three engine choices including a 1.0-liter petrol mill in two tunes: 64hp/95Nm and 70hp/95Nm, and a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol motor in two states-of-tune: 94hp/175Nm and 108hp/200Nm.
A 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 148hp/250Nm will also be available.
Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Information
2021 SKODA FABIA: Pricing and availability
The new-generation SKODA FABIA will be launched in the UK later this year and should carry a starting price-tag of around £15,000 (approximately Rs. 15 lakh). However, it is unlikely to make its way to India.