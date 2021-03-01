Home / News / Auto News / 2021 SKODA FABIA hatchback previewed in official images: Details here
2021 SKODA FABIA hatchback previewed in official images: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 02:18 pm
2021 SKODA FABIA hatchback previewed in official images: Details here

Prior to its global debut later this year, SKODA has shared images of a production-ready model of the 2021 FABIA hatchback, fully covered in camouflage skin.

As per the pictures, the car will sport a new look, featuring a refreshed lighting setup, an updated grille, and a raked windscreen. It will be offered with a choice of three engines.

Exteriors

The car will have an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will be based on the MQB A0 platform and shall have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around taillamps with V-shaped LEDs.

It will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,107mm and a wheelbase of 2,564mm.

Interiors

It will have a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will have a spacious cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, a folding backrest for the front passenger seat, a USB Type-C port in the rear-view mirror, and a power steering wheel.

It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Nine airbags and ISOFIX mounts will ensure the passengers' safety.

Power

The car will come with a choice of three engines

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will come with three engine choices including a 1.0-liter petrol mill in two tunes: 64hp/95Nm and 70hp/95Nm, and a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol motor in two states-of-tune: 94hp/175Nm and 108hp/200Nm.

A 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 148hp/250Nm will also be available.

Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Information

2021 SKODA FABIA: Pricing and availability

The new-generation SKODA FABIA will be launched in the UK later this year and should carry a starting price-tag of around £15,000 (approximately Rs. 15 lakh). However, it is unlikely to make its way to India.

