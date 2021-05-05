Home / News / Auto News / 2021 SKODA FABIA, with more tech and updated powertrains, unveiled
2021 SKODA FABIA, with more tech and updated powertrains, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 05, 2021, 11:23 am
Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled its fourth-generation FABIA hatchback. It is offered in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style.

As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and is bigger than its predecessor. It also has an upmarket cabin with several tech features and is offered with a choice of three petrol engines.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a length of 4,108mm

The 2021 SKODA FABIA is based on the MQB AO platform. In the range-topping variant, a Black Magic or Graphite Grey finish is visible on the roof, front grille frame, and side mirror caps.

The car has LED headlights, taillamps, a grille-mounted radar for safety and assistance systems, and 18-inch wheels.

Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,108mm and a wheelbase of 2,564mm.

Interiors

The vehicle boasts of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

The 2021 SKODA FABIA has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, central air vents for the rear seats, LED ambient lighting, a heated windshield, and a heated steering wheel.

It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.

Performance

It can attain a top-speed of 225km/h

The FABIA has a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 65hp/93Nm or 80hp/93Nm (depending on the variant) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes: 95hp/175Nm and 110hp/200Nm. A 1.5-liter TSI unit that generates 150hp/250Nm is also available.

The engines are linked to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The car can clock a top-speed of 225km/h.

Information

2021 SKODA FABIA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 SKODA FABIA will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £15,000 (approximately Rs. 15.35 lakh).

