2021 SKODA FABIA's global premiere set for May 4

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 01:01 am

SKODA is all set to unveil the 4th-generation model of its FABIA hatchback on May 4, the company has announced on Twitter.

Separately, the Czech automaker has also shared a sketch of the cabin, revealing the interiors of the car.

The all-new FABIA will come with an attractive design and will be offered with three petrol engine options.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will feature a large butterfly grille

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will be based on Volkswagen's MQB A0 platform. It will have a muscular bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille, and a rear spoiler.

The hatchback will also house sleek LED headlights and wrap-around LED taillamps.

Dimensions-wise, the car will be 111mm longer and 48mm wider than the outgoing model. The new architecture also allows for a 94mm longer wheelbase.

Information

The vehicle will be available with three engine choices

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will be offered with three petrol engine options: a 79hp, 1.0-liter MPI motor; a 108.5hp 1.0-liter TSI mill; and a 148hp 1.5-liter TSI unit. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

It will offer a panoramic sunroof

The 2021 SKODA FABIA will offer a dual-tone black-orange cabin with circular AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a Type-C port on the rear-view mirror.

It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.

For safety, there will be nine airbags and adaptive cruise control.

Information

2021 SKODA FABIA: Expected pricing

The official pricing and availability details of the upcoming SKODA FABIA will be announced at the time of launch on May 4. However, it is expected to start at around £15,000 (roughly Rs. 15.35 lakh).