2021 SKODA KODIAQ SUV, with four engine options, goes official

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 05:30 pm
2021 SKODA KODIAQ SUV, with four engine options, goes official

Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled its latest SUV, the 2021 KODIAQ. It comes in three trims: RS, L&K, and SportLine.

As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of four engines linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports Matrix LED headlamps

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ features a revamped bumper, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 'SKODA' lettering on the rear.

For lighting, it houses sleek Matrix LED headlights with LED DRLs, and crystalline LED taillights.

On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17 to 20-inch wheels.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a feature-rich cabin

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ has a 5/7-seater cabin, featuring optional leather seats with massage and heating facilities, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and LED ambient lighting.

Higher-spec variants are offered with special eco seats made of recycled vegetable materials.

It also packs an updated 10-speaker Canton sound system, a trunk-mounted subwoofer, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Engine

Four engine choices are on offer

The 2021 KODIAQ is available with four engine options.

They include a 2.0-liter Octavia RS-sourced TSI mill that makes 245hp; a 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI motor; a 190hp, 2.0-liter TSI unit and a 2.0-liter TDI Evo engine in two states of tune: 150hp or 200hp.

Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Information

2021 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability

Pricing details of the facelifted SKODA KODIAQ are yet to be revealed. However, it will go on sale in Europe this July and should come to India by Q4 2021 with a price-tag of around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).

