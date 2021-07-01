2021 SKODA KUSHAQ review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 11:09 am

The KUSHAQ is perhaps the most important car for SKODA in India and it is also the first product based on the 'MQB-AO-IN' platform. While it enters a fiercely contested segment, SKODA believes that the blend of performance, quality, and features that the KUSHAQ offers will appeal to Indian buyers. So, how good is it? We drove the turbo-petrol automatic variant to find out.

Exteriors

The car has a large grille and two-part headlamps

In the flesh, the KUSHAQ seems smaller than other compact SUVs but it does make up for it with some interesting design details. The front section is arguably the best angle of the KUSHAQ with a large grille and a two-part headlamp setup. The skid plate and cladding further enhance its appearance. You also get 17-inch alloys, a roof spoiler, and LED taillamps.

Interiors

The cabin has a unique 2-spoke steering wheel

Step inside and the KUSHAQ will impress you with its design as well as the quality of materials on offer. Your attention is diverted toward a new 2-spoke steering wheel and a 'floating' touchscreen console. The top-end variant features leather seats with a gray theme. Ergonomically, there is little to fault here. However, some colored accents would have been nice.

Space

The rear seat is best suited for two passengers

The KUSHAQ has the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,651mm and that does translate to a fairly spacious cabin. Legroom and headroom at the rear is satisfactory but it does feel cramped for the middle passenger. Hence, the rear seat is best for two passengers. The 385-liter boot capacity is also smaller than rivals but it does have a low loading lip.

Features

From connected car technology to an electric sunroof

In terms of equipment, the SKODA KUSHAQ has a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and an electric sunroof. It also gets a 6-speaker audio system, Type-C ports, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, a rear-view camera, ventilated seats, and dual airbags. However, it misses out on digital dials, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver's seat.

Performance

The 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine has class-leading power figures

SKODA has stuck to its tried and tested TSI turbocharged petrol engine range for the KUSHAQ. There is a 1.0-liter TSI motor that makes 115hp/178Nm, while the more powerful 1.5-liter TSI engine develops 150hp/250Nm. The latter boasts class-leading power output and that is evident in the strong power delivery offered by the SUV. The 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox is also very smooth and responsive.

Ride quality

It is quite enjoyable to drive and has sharp handling

Thanks to its sporty demeanor, the KUSHAQ is quite enjoyable to drive. The SUV felt stable around the corners, while the high-speed stability was also impressive. The steering comes across as well weighted and accurate. Talking about the ride quality, it has a typical European low-speed firmness, which is not a bad thing. Fuel efficiency is also decent at around 10-12km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Prices for the SKODA KUSHAQ start at Rs. 10.49 lakh for the 1.0-liter TSI variant, while the top-end 1.5-liter TSI automatic variant is priced at Rs. 17.59 lakh. The KUSHAQ is clearly positioned as a premium compact SUV with pricing being slightly on the higher side. That said, the performance and the driving experience of the 1.5-liter TSI variant somewhat justifies the price.