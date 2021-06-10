SKODA launches 2021 OCTAVIA in India at Rs. 26 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 04:51 pm

Czech automaker SKODA has launched the fourth-generation model of its OCTAVIA sedan in India. It comes in Style and L&K trims, and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 25.99 lakh. The key highlights include its updated and more refined styling, an upmarket cabin with new-age features, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA features a sloping roofline, a butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround, a sculpted bonnet, and a wide air dam. It has refreshed LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillights, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Depending on the trim, the sedan is offered in Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown color options.

Information

The car runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol motor that is capable of producing 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new SKODA OCTAVIA offers a premium beige and black cabin with suede and leather upholstery, a 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, keyless entry, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. For safety, there are eight airbags, electronic stability control, rear-view camera, and a driver fatigue alert system.

Information

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing

In India, the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA costs Rs. 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and Rs. 28.99 lakh for the higher-spec Lauren & Klement (L&K) trim (both prices, ex-showroom).