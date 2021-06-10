Home / News / Auto News / SKODA launches 2021 OCTAVIA in India at Rs. 26 lakh
SKODA launches 2021 OCTAVIA in India at Rs. 26 lakh

Harshita Malik
Czech automaker SKODA has launched the fourth-generation model of its OCTAVIA sedan in India. It comes in Style and L&K trims, and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 25.99 lakh. The key highlights include its updated and more refined styling, an upmarket cabin with new-age features, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA features a sloping roofline, a butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround, a sculpted bonnet, and a wide air dam. It has refreshed LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillights, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Depending on the trim, the sedan is offered in Lava Blue, Magic Black, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown color options.

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol motor that is capable of producing 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The new SKODA OCTAVIA offers a premium beige and black cabin with suede and leather upholstery, a 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, keyless entry, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It also packs a 'floating' 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. For safety, there are eight airbags, electronic stability control, rear-view camera, and a driver fatigue alert system.

In India, the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA costs Rs. 25.99 lakh for the Style variant and Rs. 28.99 lakh for the higher-spec Lauren & Klement (L&K) trim (both prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai announces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on these cars

