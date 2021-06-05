2021 SKODA OCTAVIA first impression: A well-rounded executive sedan

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Last updated on Jun 05, 2021

The OCTAVIA has always been an iconic nameplate for SKODA and the first-generation model had single-handedly established the brand name in India. Now, SKODA is all set to introduce the fourth-generation model, which is bigger and more technologically advanced with new-age features. We managed a sneak-peek at the new SKODA OCTAVIA before its launch in India on June 10. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The new OCTAVIA looks more elegant

The fourth-generation OCTAVIA has grown bigger by 19mm, while having an overall length of 4,689mm. The styling is reminiscent of the company's new design language with a wider grille and sharp LED headlamps. There is more sculpting at the sides along with bigger alloy wheels and new LED taillamps. Overall, the new OCTAVIA looks more elegant than ever before.

Interiors

The cabin feels more premium with soft-touch materials

The bigger changes are visible on the inside with a more premium cabin design and generous use of soft-touch materials. The OCTAVIA also gets a 2-spoke steering wheel, which is now a standard equipment in new SKODA cars. In terms of features, there is a 10.0-inch touchscreen console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone climate control, connected car technology, electronic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Space

The new-generation model is a lot more spacious

With a long wheelbase of 2,686mm, the new OCTAVIA is considerably more spacious than the outgoing model. The front seats are supportive and comfortable while the rear seats have more width. Even the under-thigh support, headroom as well as legroom has been improved. The enormous boot capacity of the OCTAVIA has been further increased by 10-liter to 600-liter.

Performance

India-specific version will get a single petrol engine option only

Internationally, the new SKODA OCTAVIA comes with a range of petrol and diesel powertrains but in India, we will get a petrol engine only. The power plant in question is a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit which delivers 190hp/320Nm. Standard will be a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while no manual gearbox option will be available. The upcoming model will also offer some drive modes.

Pocket-pinch

How much will it cost?

The new SKODA OCTAVIA is expected to start at Rs. 18 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Currently, the executive sedan segment has shrunk in India due to the rising popularity of SUVs. Hence, it will only have the Hyundai ELANTRA as its main rival in the country. Overall, we think the new OCTAVIA has the potential to expand this segment and bring back buyers.