Variants and features of 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA sedan revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 01:40 pm
Two trims and five colors for 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA

Prior to its launch in India, SKODA has revealed the variants and features of its fourth-generation OCTAVIA sedan. It will be offered in two trims: Style and L&K. As for the highlights, the upcoming car will have an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, TSI petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will be available in five colors

The SKODA OCTAVIA will have a butterfly grille with black vertical slats, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and 'SKODA' lettering on the boot lid will be available on the rear. The car will be offered in five shades, including Lava Blue, Candy White, and Maple Brown.

It will be fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The SKODA OCTAVIA will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. The motor will be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The vehicle will sport a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit

The SKODA OCTAVIA will have a premium cabin with a 12-speaker music system, 2-zone climate control, dual-tone upholstery, electric parking brake, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats, and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It will pack a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, eight airbags, ABS with EBD, driver fatigue alert, and electronic stability control will be available.

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA in India will be revealed at the time of launch, which is likely to happen tomorrow i.e. June 10. However, it will cost around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

