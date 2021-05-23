Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Super Soco TC Max electric bike launched in Australia
2021 Super Soco TC Max electric bike launched in Australia

Dwaipayan Roy
Super Soco has launched the 2021 version of its TC Max motorcycle in Australia. It is unlikely to debut in India. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty retro look and comes with an adaptive LED headlight as well as a backlit LCD instrument cluster. It runs on an electric powertrain and delivers a range of 110km. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The bike comes in three new colors

The 2021 Super Soco TC Max has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and sporty graphics. The bike packs an adaptive LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a backlit LCD instrument console, and rides on alloy/spoked wheels. It is available in three new shades: Neon Orange, Cosmic Gray, and Electric Yellow.

Information

It is fueled by a 6.7hp, electric powertrain

The 2021 Super Soco TC Max packs a 3.9kW electric motor and a 3,240Wh battery that takes nine hours to be fully charged. The setup delivers a combined output of 6.7hp/180Nm and allows the bike to get a range of 110km.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To make sure that the riders are safe, the 2021 Super Soco TC Max is equipped with a disc brake on the front as well as the rear wheel. Suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Super Soco TC Max: Pricing and offers

The alloy and spoked wheel variants of the Super Soco TC Max are priced at AUD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 4.5 lakh) and AUD 8,290 (approximately Rs. 4.7 lakh), respectively. Till June 30, buyers get a fast charger worth AUD 599 (about Rs. 33,750) for free.

