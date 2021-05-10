Suzuki reveals the UK price of its 2021 GSX-S1000 bike
The UK price of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, which was unveiled last month, has been revealed. It costs £10,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and will reach dealerships there in late June. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and comes with full-LED lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a Euro 5-compliant 999cc engine. Here's our roundup.
The bike has a vertically-stacked headlamp setup
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, aerodynamic winglets, split-style seats, a compact exhaust canister, a vertically-stacked headlamp setup, and golden front forks. The bike houses an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in three shades: Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray.
It is fueled by a 150hp, 999cc engine
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 152hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.
The vehicle has 43mm KYB inverted front forks
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has disc brakes on both wheels, along with a bidirectional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, and 5-mode Suzuki Traction Control. Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm KYB inverted front forks and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: Pricing and availability
In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 can be booked online by paying £500 (roughly Rs. 51,200) and it carries a price tag of £10,999 (approximately Rs. 11.2 lakh). The bike will reach dealerships there in late June.