2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, with sharper design and new features, revealed

Dwaipayan Roy
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 04:46 pm
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, with sharper design and new features, revealed

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the 2021 iteration of its GSX-S1000 liter-class naked roadster bike. It should also make its way to India.

As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an all-new look and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

The bike is available in three shades

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, compact exhaust, aerodynamic winglets, and golden-colored front forks.

The bike packs multifunctional switchgear, a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast-aluminium wheels wrapped in Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport 2 tires.

It is offered in Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, Metallic Triton Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black colors.

Information

It runs on a 150hp, 999cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is powered by a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 150hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, a bidirectional Quick Shift System, 5-mode Suzuki Traction Control, ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm KYB inverted front forks and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

