2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 goes official in the UK

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 07:39 pm
Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its 2021 GSX-S750 motorbike in the UK. It is offered in a new Peal Brilliant White/Champion Yellow No.2 color option, which mates white and fluorescent yellow colors with a black shade. The bike has an aggressive design and comes with many electronic riding aids. It is fueled by a 749cc, 4-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers an LCD instrument console

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 has a naked sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The motorcycle packs an LCD instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on designer black-colored wheels. It has a fuel capacity of 16-liter and tips the scales at 213kg.

Information

It runs on a 113hp, 749cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 draws power from a 749cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 112.6hp of power at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 81Nm at 9,000rpm.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Traction Control, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki GSX-S750: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 sports a price-figure of £7,999 (around Rs. 8.25 lakh). The sports bike was offered in India in a BS4 avatar but the company is yet to launch the BS6 model here.

