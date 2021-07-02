Suzuki commences bookings for 2021 Hayabusa's second batch

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's bookings open in India against a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle has started accepting bookings for the second batch of its 2021 Hayabusa sports bike in India. Deliveries of this batch are expected to begin in August this year. To recall, the sports tourer was launched here in April and bookings for the first batch were closed when 101 units of the bike were sold out within two days. Here's our roundup.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

It has a wheelbase of 1,480mm and a saddle height of 800mm

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features a striking look with a muscular fuel tank, sporty body graphics, a raised windscreen, and dual chrome exhausts. It also houses a digital-analog instrument cluster, a projector headlight, an LED taillight, and runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 125mm, a fuel capacity of 20-liter, and a kerb weight of 264kg.

The bike runs on a 190hp, 1,340cc engine

The third-generation Suzuki Hayabusa is fueled by a 1,340cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 187hp of power at 9,700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike has a top-speed of 299km/h.

Safety provisions include disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, multi-level traction control, hill-hold control, launch control, cruise control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front and link-type forks on the rear side.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can order the bike online or through a brand dealership by paying a booking amount of Rs. 1 lakh.