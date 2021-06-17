Suzuki commences deliveries of 2021 Hayabusa in India

Suzuki Motorcycle has started delivering the all-new Hayabusa sports bike in India. To recall, it was launched here in April this year and costs Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of 101 units was sold out within a few days of its arrival, while the second batch is slated to be released by July or August 2021. Here's our roundup.

Design

It tips the scales at 264kg

India-specific model is offered in three color options

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features a sporty design with an updated bodywork, a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, and two chrome-finished exhausts. It also houses a digital-analog instrument console, a halogen headlight, an LED taillight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle has a saddle height of 800mm, a ground clearance of 125mm, and a kerb weight of 264kg.

Information

The bike runs on a 187hp, 1,340cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that produces 187hp of power at 9,700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure the rider's safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, motion track traction control, anti-lift control, and engine brake control, among others. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability

In India, the new-generation Suzuki Hayabusa costs Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the bike have commenced across the country and the second batch is expected to arrive by August this year.