Auto

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch to release by July-August

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 05:37 pm
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch to release by July-August
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa's second batch delivery information revealed

Suzuki Motorcycle India will release the second batch of its 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike in the country by July or August this year, as per carandbike. To recall, the vehicle was launched in India last month and the first batch of 101 units was sold out within a few days. The new Hayabusa comes with an aggressive design, improved aerodynamics, and a 1,340cc engine.

In this article
Design

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has an updated bodywork and sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame. It features a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, and chromed twin exhausts. The two-wheeler packs an analog instrument console, a TFT display, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax S22 tires. It has a kerb weight of 264kg.

Information

It runs on a 187hp, 1,340cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that produces 187hp of power at 9,700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox and the top-speed of the sports tourer stands at 299km/h.

Safety

Suzuki Intelligent Ride System allows for improved handling

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with the new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, which offers motion track traction control, anti-lift control, engine brake control, and bi-directional quick shift systems. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted Showa telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the first batch have already commenced, while the second batch of the bike is said to go on sale by July or August.

