Home / News / Auto News / Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?
Auto

Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Written by
Somnath Chatterjee
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:17 am
Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?
Tata Altroz Dark Edition is only available with the top-end XZ+ trim

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has been a runaway success ever since its launch in August 2019 and that has prompted the automaker to launch more such models across its entire portfolio. The Altroz Dark Edition is the newest offering. Along with an attractive black paintwork, a lot of subtle visual upgrades have been given to this premium hatchback. Here's our first impression.

In this article
Exteriors

The car gets a new 'Cosmo' black color

The Altroz has always been a good looking car but the Dark Edition further enhances its stance with some external tweaks to the design. The new 'Cosmo' black exterior color along with the use of dark chrome on the grille makes up for the changes to the front section. The 16-inch alloy wheels as well as the taillamps have also received a darker tint.

Interiors

The cabin now offers a new black leatherette upholstery

Step inside and the Altroz Dark Edition carries forward the external design theme with the use of dark inserts and a new upholstery option. The dashboard has a new metallic gloss panel, while the leatherette upholstery gets '#Dark' embroidered on the headrests. The seats have a deep blue stitching along with tri-arrow perforations. The hatchback boasts a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Features

From connected car technology to a Harman Kardon audio system

In terms of the equipment on offer, the Altroz Dark Edition provides a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a rear-view camera, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and the Xpress cool function for faster cooling. It also gets a height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, as well as one-touch power windows.

Performance

The car is only available with petrol engines

The Altroz Dark Edition is only available with petrol engines which means you can either get it with an 86hp, 1.2-liter motor or a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbocharged mill. While both the variants are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Altroz iTurbo model gets an additional Sport Mode for better acceleration. Notably, the Dark Edition offers the same driving experience as the standard Altroz.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Since the Altroz Dark Edition is only available with the top-end XZ+ trim, the prices start at Rs. 8.71 lakh for the standard petrol model and go up to Rs. 9.36 lakh for the iTurbo trim. When compared to the standard Altroz variants, the Dark Edition is only Rs. 30,000 more expensive. Overall, the Dark Edition does make the Altroz a lot more desirable.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Latest News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 900 more dead

India

Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Sports

Maserati Levante Trofeo, Quattroporte Trofeo to debut in India soon

Auto

Watch Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson blast off to space today

Technology

OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Technology

Latest Auto News

Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Auto

Prior to unveiling, BMW 7 Series previewed in spy shots

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge Edition is now more expensive

Auto

2021 Aprilia GPR250R sports bike launched in China: Details here

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Tata Motors launches Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier

Auto

Tata Motors to launch Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, Harrier

Auto

Tata Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition previewed in spy shots

Auto

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants

Auto
Trending Topics