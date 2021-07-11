Tata Altroz Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee

Tata Altroz Dark Edition is only available with the top-end XZ+ trim

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition has been a runaway success ever since its launch in August 2019 and that has prompted the automaker to launch more such models across its entire portfolio. The Altroz Dark Edition is the newest offering. Along with an attractive black paintwork, a lot of subtle visual upgrades have been given to this premium hatchback. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The car gets a new 'Cosmo' black color

The Altroz has always been a good looking car but the Dark Edition further enhances its stance with some external tweaks to the design. The new 'Cosmo' black exterior color along with the use of dark chrome on the grille makes up for the changes to the front section. The 16-inch alloy wheels as well as the taillamps have also received a darker tint.

Interiors

The cabin now offers a new black leatherette upholstery

Step inside and the Altroz Dark Edition carries forward the external design theme with the use of dark inserts and a new upholstery option. The dashboard has a new metallic gloss panel, while the leatherette upholstery gets '#Dark' embroidered on the headrests. The seats have a deep blue stitching along with tri-arrow perforations. The hatchback boasts a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Features

From connected car technology to a Harman Kardon audio system

In terms of the equipment on offer, the Altroz Dark Edition provides a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a rear-view camera, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and the Xpress cool function for faster cooling. It also gets a height-adjustable driver's seat, cruise control, as well as one-touch power windows.

Performance

The car is only available with petrol engines

The Altroz Dark Edition is only available with petrol engines which means you can either get it with an 86hp, 1.2-liter motor or a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbocharged mill. While both the variants are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Altroz iTurbo model gets an additional Sport Mode for better acceleration. Notably, the Dark Edition offers the same driving experience as the standard Altroz.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Since the Altroz Dark Edition is only available with the top-end XZ+ trim, the prices start at Rs. 8.71 lakh for the standard petrol model and go up to Rs. 9.36 lakh for the iTurbo trim. When compared to the standard Altroz variants, the Dark Edition is only Rs. 30,000 more expensive. Overall, the Dark Edition does make the Altroz a lot more desirable.