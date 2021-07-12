Tata Nexon Dark Edition's first impression: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 11:05 am

The Nexon has always been a strong seller for Tata Motors and the recently-launched Dark Edition brings in an element of freshness to its design. Unlike the Harrier, this is the first time that the Dark Edition treatment has been given to the Nexon. The automaker has also taken this opportunity to spruce up the interiors as well. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The car gets a new 'Atlas Black' paintwork

The Nexon Dark Edition offers a new 'Atlas Black' exterior color along with tweaks to the front grille and alloy wheels. The front section gets a horizontal slat finished in gloss black, while the cladding has a matte effect. The front bumper adorns a tri-arrow pattern design in black whereas the skid plate retains its silver finish.

Interiors

The cabin also has an all-black theme

Compared to the standard Nexon, the Dark Edition offers a new interior pack with an all-black theme. The dashboard has a glossy black panel which might be prone to scratches, while the new leatherette upholstery adds tri-arrow perforations on the seats as well as the door trim. The front seat headrests also sport a special '#Dark' embroidery which complements the external badges.

Features

From cruise control to an electric sunroof

Since the Dark Edition is only offered with the XZ+ variant, the equipment list is similar to the top-end Nexon. Hence, you get a 'floating' 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a rear-view camera, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. It also offers connected car technology, cruise control, and a puncture repair kit.

Performance

It offers the same engine options as the regular model

The Nexon Dark Edition is available with diesel and petrol powertrains. The petrol engine in question is a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbocharged motor, while the diesel unit is a 1.5-liter mill that generates 110hp of power. Just like the regular Nexon, the transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Drive modes are also standard with both the engine options.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Nexon Dark Edition is available with XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(O) and XZA+(O) trims. Prices start at Rs. 10.40 lakh and go up to Rs. 13.2 lakh for the top-end diesel automatic version (both prices, ex-showroom). Compared to the standard Nexon, the Dark Edition charges a premium of Rs. 45,000. We think that is justified owing to the enhanced style quotient of the Dark Edition.