Tata Tiago NRG has started arriving at dealerships: Details here

Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2021
Tata Tiago NRG has started arriving at dealerships: Details here
Prior to debut, Tata Tiago NRG spotted at dealerships

Ahead of its launch on August 4, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG hatchback has started arriving at dealerships across India. The four-wheeler will sport several cosmetic updates both inside and out and shall come with new features. Under the hood, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have faux skid plates and black roof

The new Tata Tiago NRG will have a contrast black colored roof, a muscular hood, faux silvered skid plates, a sleek grille, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, black cladding on the boot lid, and a window wiper will grace the rear section of the vehicle.

It will be fueled by a 86hp, 1.2-liter engine

The new Tata Tiago NRG will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that generates 86hp and 113Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

A rear-view camera and flat-bottom steering wheel will be offered

The Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) will have a spacious cabin with an engine start-stop button, manual AC, a black insert for the center console, and a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel with black inserts. It will pack a digital instrument console and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will ensure safety.

Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and availability

Pricing information of the new Tata Tiago NRG in India will be announced at the time of its launch on August 4. However, it is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

