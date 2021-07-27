Tata Motors teases its Tiago NRG (facelift) hatchback in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:39 pm

Ahead of launch, 2021 Tata Tiago NRG teased

Prior to its launch in India on August 4, Tata Motors has teased the facelifted iteration of its Tiago NRG hatchback. As for the highlights, the vehicle shall sport cosmetic updates and will have a spacious cabin with new features. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Exteriors

The hatchback will have faux skid plates and 14-inch wheels

The facelifted Tata Tiago NRG will have a sloping roofline, an updated grille, swept-back headlights, and muscular bumpers with faux skid plates. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a tailgate bearing rugged black cladding as well as an 'NRG' badge will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will run on an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 84hp and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The car should offer Harman audio system and dual airbags

The Tata Tiago NRG (facelift) is likely to have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring contrast accents on the center console and gearshift knob, auto climate control, Harman audio system, and a power steering wheel. It will house a new touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Twin airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS, and EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and rivals

In India, the 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the vehicle will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki CelerioX and the Ford Freestyle.