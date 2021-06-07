Home / News / Auto News / Ahead of launch, Toyota Land Cruiser appears in teaser videos
Ahead of launch, Toyota Land Cruiser appears in teaser videos

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 02:38 pm

Toyota is all prepared to unveil the new-generation Land Cruiser (aka LC300) on June 9. In the latest development, the automaker has released a couple of teasers, revealing the SUV's front fascia and other design elements. Alongside the standard model, Toyota is also expected to introduce a GR Sport variant that will have a slightly more aggressive styling. Here's our roundup.

The SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,850mm

The new Land Cruiser will be based on the TNGA-F platform and will feature an aggressive design with a muscular bonnet, a multi-slat grille, an aluminium roof, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, it shall be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and heavy-duty alloy wheels. The SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,850mm and an overall length of 4,985mm.

It will be offered with two engine options

The Toyota Land Cruiser is likely to be available with two engine choices, including a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged petrol motor that produces 409hp/650Nm and a 3.3-liter diesel mill that delivers 302hp/700Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

It will house a 14-speaker sound system

The Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to offer a luxurious cabin with leather seats, premium upholstery, 4-zone automatic climate control, and a head-up display. It will also have a 14-speaker JBL sound system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the four-wheeler will provide multiple airbags, a 3D multi-terrain monitoring system, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Toyota Land Cruiser: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Land Cruiser SUV will be unveiled on June 9 and that is when we should learn about its pricing and availability details. However, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).

