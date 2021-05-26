Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1
Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 11:18 am
2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin teased; debut on June 1
2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin to debut on June 1

Prior to its global debut on June 1, British automaker Triumph has teased its latest generation Bonneville Speed Twin motorcycle. It should be launched in India within the next few months. As per the teaser, the new bike will have a more premium styling, better specifications, improved handling, and shall deliver higher performance. Here are more details.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design

The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will have a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, as well as rounded headlights, turn indicators and mirrors. It will pack a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on alloy wheels. The bike might have a 14.5-liter fuel tank and tip the scales at 196kg.

Information

It will be fueled by a 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. On the current-generation model, the mill generates a maximum power of 95.6hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,950rpm.

Safety

The bike might have 41mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are likely to be taken care of by 41mm inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin will be announced at the time of unveiling on June 1. However, in India, the bike is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch, Piaggio unveils One electric scooter in China

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's bookings open; deliveries begin from June

Auto

'Radhe' review: Salman slaps defamation case against KRK, he reacts

Entertainment

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at around Rs. 12,300

Science

Music composers nowadays simply copy international tunes, says Kumar Sanu

Entertainment

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Sports

Latest Auto News

CUPRA Born electric hatchback, with up to 540km range, revealed

Auto

2021 Force Gurkha SUV previewed in leaked images

Auto

KTM RC 200 and 390's unofficial bookings open in India

Auto

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in India at Rs. 42 lakh

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber bike launched at Rs. 11.75 lakh

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber bike launched at Rs. 11.75 lakh

Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 teased in new video

Auto

Triumph Bonneville range launched; prices start at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Auto

2021 Triumph Bonneville Street Twin launched at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Auto
Trending Topics