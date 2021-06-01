2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin debuts with a 1,200cc motor

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin launched at around Rs. 11.37 lakh

British automaker Triumph has launched the latest iteration of its Bonneville Speed Twin motorbike in the global markets. As for the highlights, the naked sports bike comes with an eye-catching design, alloy wheels, and a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 1,200cc engine. The vehicle is expected to reach the Indian market in the coming months. Here's our roundup.

Design

It tips the scales at 216kg

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin sits on a tubular steel frame and features a minimalist look with a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight It also houses a semi-digital instrument console and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires. Dimensions-wise, the bike has a wheelbase of 1,413mm and weighs 216kg.

Information

The motorcycle runs on Euro 5-compliant engine

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,200cc, liquid-cooled motor that generates 98.6hp of power at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm Marzocchi forks on the front side and twin shockers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin: Pricing

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin carries a starting price-tag of £11,000 (roughly Rs. 11.37 lakh) in the UK. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India later this year.