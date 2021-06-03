2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed in India; launch imminent

Just a couple of days after its global unveiling, UK automaker Triumph Motorcycles has listed the 2021 Speed Twin bike on the Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. As for the highlights, the motorcycle comes with a minimalist design and a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc engine, linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Design

It is offered in three color options

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin sits on a tubular steel frame and features a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlamp. It houses a semi-digital instrument panel and rides on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the bike has a wheelbase of 1,413mm and weighs 216kg It comes in Jet Black, Red Hopper, and Matte Storm Grey color variants.

Information

The vehicle runs on a 99hp, 1,200cc motor

The new Triumph Speed Twin is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that generates 98.6hp of power at 7,250rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 4,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are present to ensure rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm Marzocchi USD forks on the front side and twin shockers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 Triumph Speed Twin: Pricing

The prices of the Triumph Speed Twin in India will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. For reference, in the UK, it starts at £11,000 (roughly Rs. 11.35 lakh).