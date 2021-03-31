Home / News / Auto News / 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on April 7
Auto

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on April 7

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 06:36 pm
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on April 7

TVS Motor Company will launch the 2021 iteration of its Apache RR 310 fully-faired bike in India on April 7. The two-wheeler is likely to receive minor updates instead of a full overhaul.

It should come with a new paintwork, preload-adjustable USD forks, improved riding modes, and sharper brakes. The engine might also be tuned for better performance.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup The 2020 model runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine The bike should offer four riding modes 2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability

Design

The bike should have a full-LED lighting setup

TVS Apache RR 310 will sit on a trellis frame and have an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a raised windscreen.

The bike will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels.

It should have an 11-liter fuel tank and tip the scales at 174kg.

Information

The 2020 model runs on a 34hp, 312cc engine

The engine details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 are unknown as of now. However, the 2020 model draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque.

Safety

The bike should offer four riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. It should also offer four riding modes: Track, Road, Sports, and Urban.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic front forks and a gas-assisted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be revealed at the launch event on April 7. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Suzuki Burgman 400, with new features, unveiled
Latest News
'Why didn't you approach police against Deshmukh?' HC asks Singh
India
Mamata Banerjee urges Sonia Gandhi, others to 'unite against BJP'
Politics
Apple loses Steve Jobs' trademark catchphrase to Swatch
Business
India freezes TikTok parent ByteDance's bank accounts in fresh blow
Business
Andaman and Nicobar Islands brace for heavy rainfall from today
India
Latest Auto News
Kia EV6 electric car, with over 500km of range, unveiled
Auto
Volkswagen Taigun, with a sporty design and feature-rich cabin, unveiled
Auto
Honda CB650R motorbike launched in India at Rs. 8.7 lakh
Auto
Ahead of debut, 2021 SKODA KODIAQ previewed in official sketches
Auto
2021 Honda CBR650R launched at Rs. 8.9 lakh in India
Auto
Trending Topics