2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on April 7

The engine details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 are unknown as of now. However, the 2020 model draws power from a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be revealed at the launch event on April 7. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).