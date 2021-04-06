Launch of 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 delayed in India

TVS is yet to reveal engine details of the 2021 Apache RR 310. However, the 2020 version is powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).