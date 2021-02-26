Prior to launch, 2021 TVS Star City Plus bike teased

The 2021 TVS Star City Plus will draw power from a BS6-compliant 109cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is capable of producing 8hp of maximum power at 7,350rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 4,500Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 4-speed manual gearbox.
TVS Motor will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2021 Star City Plus commuter bike at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs. 65,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).