2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI previewed in design sketch

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:36 am
German automaker Volkswagen will unveil its 2021 Polo GTI hatchback at the end of June. In the latest development, the company has released a sketch of the upcoming vehicle, revealing its key design details. As per the picture, the car will have a red strip above the light bar and LED DRLs embedded in faux honeycomb air intakes. Here are more details.

The car will sport sleek headlights

The 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will have a sharper design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights with a red strip at the base, and LED DRLs fitted in the honeycomb air dam. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will be available on the rear end.

The pre-facelift model comes with a 197hp, 2.0-liter engine

Engine details of the 2021 Polo GTI are yet to be revealed. For reference, the pre-facelift model has a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197hp/320Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds and clock a top-speed of 237km/h.

It might pack a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI should offer a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is likely to house a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should also be available.

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI will be revealed at the end of June. As for the pocket-pinch, it will carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at £24,005 (roughly Rs. 24.8 lakh) in the UK.

