2021 Volkswagen T-Roc's deliveries commence in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 11:00 am

Volkswagen starts deliveries of 2021 T-Roc SUV

Following the required safety protocols, deliveries of the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc SUV, which was launched in India this March, have commenced. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a large black grille

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc is based on the MQB platform and has a muscular bonnet, a black twin-slat grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split LED taillamps, a window wiper, chromed exhaust vents, and a dual-tone bumper are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 148hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and six airbags

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, heated mirrors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a reverse parking camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Information

2021 Volkswagen T-Roc: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc is brought as a completely built unit and costs Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it goes against rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson and MG ZS EV.