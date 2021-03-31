Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) revealed; India launch soon

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,984cc, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to fall in the Rs. 26-29 lakh price-bracket and will take on rivals like Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.