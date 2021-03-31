Home / News / Auto News / Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) revealed; India launch soon
German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted version of its Tiguan SUV in India. It will be launched here in the coming weeks.

As for the highlights, the car sports a slightly refreshed look and has a 5-seater cabin with a host of features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has Matrix LED headlamps

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) has a boxy look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chromed grille with horizontal slats, sharp-looking Matrix LED headlights, and a new bumper with triangular fog light clusters and slated air intakes.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information

It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,984cc, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Interiors

The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin

Volkswagen Tiguan has a 5-seater cabin with a powered panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and an 8-way powered driver's seat.

It also offers a climate control system with a touchscreen interface and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology.

For safety, six airbags, hill assist, and a Driver Alert System are available.

Information

Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to fall in the Rs. 26-29 lakh price-bracket and will take on rivals like Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

