Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan
Auto

2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 04, 2021, 06:36 pm
2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 iterations of the MT-25 and MT-03 motorcycles in its home country.

As for the highlights, the two bikes have a semi-faired look and come with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. They draw power from a 249cc and 320cc parallel-twin engine, respectively.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bikes have a digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 have a naked sporty design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust.

The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer wheels.

They are available in three shades: Pastel Dark Grey, Matte Dark Grey Metallic, and Deep Purplish Blue Metallic.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2021 Yamaha MT-25 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine that makes 34.5hp/23Nm, while the MT-03 runs on a 320cc, liquid-cooled mill that generates 41.4hp/29Nm. Both the motors are paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The bikes get disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the riders, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. However, it is unclear if they come with ABS.

Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03: Pricing

In Japan, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 carries a price-tag of ¥621,500 (roughly Rs. 4.2 lakh) while the MT-03 costs ¥654,500 (approximately Rs. 4.4 lakh). The bikes are unlikely to make their way to India anytime soon.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Prior to launch, 2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross pick-up truck teased
Latest News
IPL 2021 suspension: This is how the cricket boards responded
Sports
Vaccinate us on priority or we strike: Air India pilots
India
Andhra Pradesh: N440K strain 15 times more virulent, say experts
India
'Damini' actor Meenakshi Seshadri quashes death rumors, posts picture
Entertainment
Samsung Tab A7 Lite's support page goes live, launch imminent
Science
Latest Auto News
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB review: Should you buy it?
Auto
Honda unveils 7-seater N7X concept car in Indonesia: Details here
Auto
2021 Mahindra Bolero's design previewed in leaked image: Details here
Auto
Honda CB500X adventure tourer makes way to dealerships across India
Auto
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Trending Topics