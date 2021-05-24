Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Yamaha NMAX 125, with new features, launched in Japan
Auto

2021 Yamaha NMAX 125, with new features, launched in Japan

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
May 24, 2021
2021 Yamaha NMAX 125, with new features, launched in Japan
Yamaha launches updated NMAX 125 scooter in Japan

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2021 iteration of its NMAX 125 scooter in its home country. It will be up for sale there in four color options from June 28. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and comes with a host of new features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has an LCD instrument cluster

The 2021 Yamaha NMAX 125 sits on an undertone frame and has an apron-mounted headlight, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an under-seat storage compartment, and an upswept exhaust. It packs an LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It now tips the scales at 131kg.

Information

It delivers a mileage of 46.9km/liter

The 2021 Yamaha NMAX 125 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 11.8hp and a peak torque of 11Nm. The scooter gets a silent starter and delivers a mileage of 46.9km/liter.

Safety

The vehicle has twin rear shock absorbers

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Yamaha NMAX 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with an engine start-stop system and switchable traction control. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha NMAX 125: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2021 Yamaha NMAX 125 carries a price tag of JPY 368,500 (approximately Rs. 2.46 lakh). The maxi-style scooter shall be manufactured in Indonesia and exported to the country where it will go on sale on June 28.

